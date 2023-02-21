The Hungarian rescue team has saved 17 survivors from the rubble in quake-hit Türkiye.

The rescue team, also known as HUNOR, was among the first groups that reached out to Türkiye after two major earthquakes jolted the country’s southeastern region on February 6.

HUNOR head Peter Jackovics told Anadolu news agency that the first batch of 55 rescuers with two dogs arrived in Adana on February 7 before travelling to Hatay, one of the worst-hit areas in Türkiye.

The Turkish disaster agency, AFAD, assigned the rubble of the Ronesans Residence to the team, who worked for six days scrambling to find survivors.

"Time was of essence there," Jackovics said.

"In Budapest and Hungary, we ordered the team to gather in six hours and moved right away. The team was comprised of 44 firefighters, six health professionals, and five military doctors from the army.

"Later, 16 people from the counterterrorism centre joined us. We were 71 people and two dogs in total. This made it possible to work on different sites at the same time."

Jackovics said they saved 17 people including three children from the rubble in six days, and they recovered 29 bodies.

The team, he said, acted swiftly to rescue people from the debris of collapsed buildings since the first 100 hours were very crucial for people trapped in the rubble to survie.

Cold weather, dust, and loud noise were making the rescue efforts even more difficult, the team leader said.

"We saved a woman named Sina after 16 hours of work," he continued.