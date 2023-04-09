TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Easter Mass held in Türkiye’s quake-hit Hatay province
Holiday service was held at historic Saint Peter Church, the world’s first cave church, which remains largely intact following quakes which killed more than 50,000 people.
Easter Mass held in Türkiye’s quake-hit Hatay province
Antakya is home to various minority groups such as Syriac Orthodox Christians, Syriac Catholics, and Armenians. / AA
April 9, 2023

Christians in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province, despite severe damage from twin earthquakes this February, have held Easter Mass on Sunday to mark one of the most important holidays for the Christian faith.

As the Catholic Church in Hatay’s Iskenderun district was destroyed by the quakes, Easter services were held at the historic Saint Peter (Pierre) Church, the world’s first cave church, which remained largely intact following the temblors.

Ft. Antuan Ilgit, vicar general and episcopal chancellor of the Apostolic Vicariate of Anatolia, who directed the mass, said that they had a different and quite difficult Easter preparation period this year due to the quakes.

Carved into the side of Mount Staurin in the Antakya (Antioch) region of the Apostle Peter's early ministry, around 38-39 A.D., the Saint Peter cave church is recognised as the world’s very first cathedral, according to UNESCO.

Recommended

Antakya is home to various minority groups such as Syriac Orthodox Christians, Syriac Catholics, and Armenians.

More than 50,000 people were killed on February 6 when magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck numerous southern and southeastern Turkish provinces.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

READ MORE:Historical Virgin Mary Church in Hatay damaged in earthquake

SOURCE:AA
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years
Trump hails Erdogan as ‘highly respected’ leader in White House talks, pledges closer ties