BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Istanbul Airport ranked amongst top 10 busiest airports last year
At full capacity, the airport will serve more than 200 million passengers per year after the completion of all four phases with six runways by 2028.
Istanbul Airport ranked amongst top 10 busiest airports last year
Istanbul Airport serves 64.3M passengers in 2022, up 73.8 percent on a yearly basis. / Reuters
April 6, 2023

Istanbul Airport has been one of the busiest airports in the world last year, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World.

The US-based Atlanta Airport was the first in the top 10 busiest airport list. Dallas Forth Worth and Denver airports from the US followed it.

Istanbul Airport was the seventh busiest airport with a total passenger number of 64.29 million, up by 73.8 percent on a yearly basis.

Istanbul Airport was the 14th busiest in 2021 and 28th in 2020, according to the report.

The number of passengers served by Istanbul Airport was also up by 23.2 percent compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic era.

Recommended

Among the top 10 airports in the list, only Denver (0.2 percent) and Istanbul airports managed to increase the number of passengers versus the pre-pandemic era.

Other airports on the list were US' Chicago O'Hare (4th), Dubai Airport in the UAE (5th), US Los Angeles (6th), UK's Heathrow (8th), Indian Indira Gandhi Airport (9th), and France's Charles-de-Gaulle airport (10th).

READ MORE: "Türkiye blocks flights through Iraq's Sulaymaniyah airport"

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US