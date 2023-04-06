Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) has announced the completion of the pipeline carrying natural gas from the Black Sea to the shore.

"The installation of pipes connecting our energy base in the Black Sea to the Sakarya Gas Field Land Facility has been successfully completed," the TPAO said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Gas transmission from the Black Sea is expected to begin with an opening ceremony on April 20.

In August 2020, 320 billion cubic metres of natural gas were discovered in the Tuna-1 well in the Black Sea, making it the country's largest gas discovery in history.

With an additional 85 billion cubic metres discovered in October 2020, the total quantity of discovered gas reserves was 405 billion cubic metres.