French trade union leaders have walked out of talks with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne after failing to find a compromise on the contentious plan to raise the country's legal retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

The heads of France's major unions, who want the withdrawal of the pension plan, met with Borne on Wednesday, a day before the planned 11th round of nationwide strikes and protests since January.

A giant banner emblazoned with the words: "64, it's no" was displayed by unionists on the top of the Arc de Triomphe monument soon after the meeting broke up.

They removed it after police arrived at the landmark.

"We have chosen to end that useless meeting," the head of the CGT union, Sophie Binet, told reporters. "We have found in front of us a radicalised, stubborn, disconnected government. It's a slap in the face of the millions of French who take to the streets."

The secretary general of the CFDT union, Laurent Berger, denounced what he called "a serious democratic crisis."

"The public opinion is increasingly against this reform since January," he said. He called for a "maximum of workers to get mobilised" and "join the marches" staged across the country Thursday.

