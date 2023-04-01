TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan pledges Türkiye will restore quake-hit southern region
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye will erase traces of the destruction caused by the powerful earthquakes on February 6, and be more prepared for possible disasters in the future.
Erdogan pledges Türkiye will restore quake-hit southern region
Erdogan spoke at a ground-breaking ceremony in quake-hit Elazig, one of the 11 Turkish provinces impacted by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes. / AA
April 1, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild the country's southern region that was struck by powerful earthquakes on February 6, claiming the lives of more than 50,000 people.

"Our aim is to restore our cities in the earthquake zone by handing over 319,000 residences and village houses to owners within a year," Erdogan said on Saturday at a ground-breaking ceremony in quake-hit Elazig province.

Erdogan said Türkiye will erase the traces of the destruction caused by the disaster and be more prepared for possible disasters in the future.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Recommended

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

READ MORE: Erdogan vows to rebuild Türkiye's quake-hit southern region

READ MORE:Erdogan lauds int'l solidarity as $7B pledged for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years
Trump hails Erdogan as ‘highly respected’ leader in White House talks, pledges closer ties