Türkiye condemns 'vile attack' on Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark
Turkish Foreign Ministry urges Danish authorities to take action against perpetrators of "hate crime".
Ankara will never accept such "vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression", the Turkish Foreign Ministry says. / AA
March 25, 2023

Türkiye has strongly condemned a "vile attack" on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

Denouncing the late Friday incident as a "hate crime," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Ankara will never accept such "vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression."

The ministry urged Danish authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrators, along with concrete measures to prevent further provocations that threaten social harmony and peaceful coexistence.

SOURCE:AA
