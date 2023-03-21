In times of disaster and crisis, journalism requires sensitivity to inform the public accurately, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"During disaster times, informing the public quickly, accurately, reliably and transparently is as vital as emergency response and effective aid organisation," Altun told the panel discussion – We Hear Your Voice: Journalism Panel in Disaster and Crisis Regions – in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

"In this process, it is also a necessity to combat disinformation."

Türkiye sees the importance of this particularly after the February 6 earthquakes, which rocked 11 Turkish provinces and killed more than 50,000 people, he added.

'Systematic disinformation'