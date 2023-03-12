TÜRKİYE
All means mobilised in Türkiye after powerful quakes: Erdogan
"No one should have any doubt that all the means of state and nation have been mobilised for earthquake zone," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
There is no country that can respond faster than Türkiye in the face of such a disaster, says President Erdogan. / AA
March 12, 2023

Türkiye has mobilised all of its institutions, personnel and resources for disaster-hit areas since the earthquakes in its southern provinces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"No one should have any doubt that all the means of the state and the nation have been mobilised for the earthquake zone," Erdogan said in the quake-hit Hatay's Samandag district on Sunday.

"We have mobilised our military, police, gendarmerie, healthcare professionals, educators, personnel of all relevant institutions, and all our vehicles, from aircraft to helicopters and ships, for our earthquake victims," he said.

There is no country that can respond faster than Türkiye in the face of such a disaster in which the death toll reached 48,000, the injured exceeded 115,000, and 50,000 buildings were destroyed, he added.

The government plans to complete the construction of the "urgently needed 244,000 city houses and 75,000 village houses within a year" in Hatay, he said.

"So far, we have set up 426,000 tents in the earthquake zone and we plan to put into service 100,000 containers within two months," he said earlier in Kirikhan, a district in Hatay.

Around half a million people, including public officials, volunteers and members of NGOs, rushed to the quake-hit region to provide help.

More than 47,900 people were killed in Türkiye in February 6 quakes, according to official figures.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the powerful quakes.

