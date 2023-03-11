Pakistan will dispatch another 50,000 winterised tents during the next two weeks to victims of twin earthquakes in Türkiye.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement on Friday while he chaired a high-level meeting in the northeastern city of Lahore to review ongoing relief activities for victims in Türkiye and Syria.

Sharif directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to "ensure the quality" of the tents in accordance with the weather conditions of earthquake-stricken areas.

The tents will be dispatched in batches by March 23, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Islamabad has sent more than 17,000 winterised tents and over 60,000 blankets to Türkiye through air, sea and road routes.

Further aid was also planned, including a second Pakistan Navy ship carrying relief goods for the two countries will depart on Saturday from the southern port city of Karachi.

READ MORE:Pakistan PM hails rescuers who assisted quake victims of Türkiye, Syria