A magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck southern parts of Türkiye, resulting in the deaths of over 1,500 people and injuring thousands.

Like tens of thousands of people in Gaziantep and other southern parts of Türkiye, Erdal Bay has been tucked away in his bed underneath the warmth of a blanket on Monday morning when the earth started to shake violently.

"I thought the line between life and death was a thin one now, and that everything would be over. I thought about my family’s safety," said Bay, who is a professor at Gaziantep University.

A resident of Gaziantep for a dozen years, Bay said he responded to the quake by immediately leaving the apartment along with his family. His building, thankfully, was not damaged. However, the furniture in his home was shaken and left scattered by the quake.

He recalled coming out of his building and seeing everyone terrified and fearful.

“I tried to get my children to a safe area. My mother is old. We left the building after the first quake.”

Bay, who shared his story with Anadolu Agency through WhatsApp and text messages, is now trying to leave Gaziantep by car. “We’re in our vehicle right now. Many people are in the cars. There’s chaos and traffic everywhere.”

Saying he believes Monday’s earthquake was the most powerful he has ever felt in his life, he added: “This was a very strong earthquake. I’ve experienced different earthquakes before but haven’t felt an earthquake that lasted this long.”

The professor said he believes Monday’s quake also exposed how unprepared he was for such emergencies.

“Everyone left the house unprepared. We had no emergency bag, no awareness that we shouldn’t use elevators,” he explained.

'I don't know what will happen next'

The same crescent of devastation stretched across major cities running along the two countries' border in the wake of the 7.7-magnitude pre-dawn quake.

Buildings lay in ruins around her southeastern city of Diyarbakir - home to many of the millions.

Tulin Akkaya had just started to gather her thoughts after being woken by the biggest earthquake to strike Türkiye in nearly a century when a second massive jolt sent her scrambling for safety on the street.

"I am so scared. I felt (the aftershock) so strongly because I live on the top floor," she said.

"We rushed outside in panic. It was almost the same as the morning's earthquake. I can't go back to my apartment now, I don't know what will happen next."