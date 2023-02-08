POLITICS
3 MIN READ
One in three schoolchildren does not have access to drinking water: UN
New UNESCO report calls for more investment in water and sanitation as well as other infrastructure that enables quality learning among children.
One in three schoolchildren does not have access to drinking water: UN
Health and nutrition expert Emilie Sidaner, who oversaw the UN report, says schools without clean drinking water cannot prepare meals for students, contributing to child malnutrition. / Getty Images
February 8, 2023

The United Nations warned that one in three children worldwide does not have access to clean drinking water while at school, affecting their health and ability to learn.

"Globally, almost one in three schools has no drinking water from an improved source," the UN cultural agency UNESCO said in a new report published on Wednesday.

"One in three schools worldwide has no basic sanitation," meaning a toilet and sewage system, the agency found, while "almost half of schools do not have handwashing facilities with water and soap".

Clean drinking water and handwashing facilities are key to protecting children against the likes of Covid-19, parasites, respiratory illnesses and diarrhea, said school health and nutrition expert Emilie Sidaner, who oversaw the report.

READ MORE:UN cross-border aid to Syria halts due to logistic difficulties after quake

Schools without clean drinking water cannot prepare meals for students, contributing to child malnutrition, she told AFP.

Recommended

Lack of running water and soap is also a major challenge for girls who "cannot go to school during their period", she added.

For example, one in four girls did not go to school in Bhutan during that time of the month, Sidaner said.

And one in five had to skip classes during menstruation in Ivory Coast, while one in seven missed school for the same reason in Burkina Faso.

"There needs to be more investment in water and sanitation as well as all other infrastructure that enables quality learning," Sidaner said.

"If pupils are not in good health, well-fed and protected in school, it's even harder for them to take in what their school can teach them."

READ MORE:UN aid chief pushes Taliban for more clarity on women aid workers

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'
UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed after Russia and China bid fails