The United Nations warned that one in three children worldwide does not have access to clean drinking water while at school, affecting their health and ability to learn.

"Globally, almost one in three schools has no drinking water from an improved source," the UN cultural agency UNESCO said in a new report published on Wednesday.

"One in three schools worldwide has no basic sanitation," meaning a toilet and sewage system, the agency found, while "almost half of schools do not have handwashing facilities with water and soap".

Clean drinking water and handwashing facilities are key to protecting children against the likes of Covid-19, parasites, respiratory illnesses and diarrhea, said school health and nutrition expert Emilie Sidaner, who oversaw the report.

Schools without clean drinking water cannot prepare meals for students, contributing to child malnutrition, she told AFP.