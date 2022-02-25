Bangladesh has trounced Afghanistan by 88 runs in the second one-day international to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Liton struck 16 fours and two sixes in his 126-ball 136 as Bangladesh posted 306-4, its highest total against Afghanistan on Friday.

Bangladesh dismissed Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs with a disciplined display of bowling.

Liton was well supported by Mushfiqur Rahim (86). They combined for a national record third-wicket stand of 202.

“(I) enjoyed my partnership with Mushfiqur," Liton said. "We also had some good partnerships in the past. He encouraged me a lot.”

Bangladesh won the first match by four wickets.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh lost captain Tamim Iqbal for 12, following a slow start. Liton also appeared to be nervy but Shakib Al Hasan played some good shots around the wicket to keep the runs coming.

Legspinner Rashid Khan removed Shakib (20) to give Bangladesh a setback.

Liton and Mushfiqur then survived some tricky moments against Afghanistan's celebrated spin trio – Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.

READ MORE: India crush West Indies in 3rd ODI to sweep series

Mushfiqur brought up his 41st half-century, slog-sweeping Rashid for a boundary through midwicket off 56 balls.