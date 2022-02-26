Poland and Sweden have said that they would not play their football World Cup qualifiers against Russia in March, following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic," Poland's Football Association chief Cezary Kulesza wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"This is the only right decision. We're in talks with Swedish and Czech association to present a common position to FIFA."

The playoff matches are set to be held in March to fill a slot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and several Poland players including captain Robert Lewandowski backed the decision with statements on social media.

Russia is scheduled to host Poland in the semi-finals of its strand of the World Cup playoffs on March 24 and, if its team advances, is scheduled to host either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 in the Path B final.

The Swedish FA later said that its team would not face the Russians regardless of where the match is played.

"The illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine currently makes all football exchanges with Russia impossible," Swedish Football Association chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson said.

"We therefore urge FIFA to decide that the playoff matches in March in which Russia participates will be cancelled. But regardless of what FIFA chooses to do, we will not play against Russia in March."

'Not an easy decision'

Earlier, Polish national team players took to social media to express their support for the move.