Russian businessman Roman Abramovich has decided to sell Chelsea Football Club, 19 years after buying the London side, and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Amid calls for Abramovich to be hit by sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 55 year-old billionaire said in a statement on Wednesday that a sale was in the best interests of the reigning European and world soccer champions.

"I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart," Abramovich said.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners."

Charitable foundation for war victims