Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with top Saudi leadership as he arrived in the Arab country for the first high-level visit in five years which is seen as a step toward a new era of ties between both the countries.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received Erdogan with an official ceremony on Thursday in the city of Jeddah and both leaders held a closed-door meeting at Al Salam Royal Palace. Erdogan also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the palace.

President Erdogan's two-day working trip to Saudi Arabia came hours after the countries observed Laylat al Qadr, the holiest night in Islam.

"I believe we will take our relations to a level beyond what they were previously; my visit will open the doors of a new era with our friend, brother Saudi Arabia," Erdogan said after meeting the top Saudi leaders.

He said Ankara is against all forms of terrorism and attaches great importance to cooperation with Gulf countries against them.

Gulf's safety

Erdogan said there is serious potential for cooperation between Ankara and Riyadh over renewable and clean energy technologies.

Deepening cooperation with Riyadh in "heath, energy, food security, agricultural technologies, defence industries, finance" is in our common interests, Erdogan said.

He also tapped on security in the Middle East, the region that has seen several conflicts in recent years.

"Stability, safety of our brothers in the Gulf Region is important as our own," the Turkish president said.