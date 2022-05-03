POLITICS
3 MIN READ
O'Sullivan beats Trump to win record-tying seventh world snooker title
Ronnie O'Sullivan equalled Stephen Hendry's record of seven titles when he beat Judd Trump 18-13 in the final at the Crucible.
O'Sullivan beats Trump to win record-tying seventh world snooker title
O'Sullivan became the oldest player at 46 to win the World Snooker Championship. / AP
May 3, 2022

Ronnie O'Sullivan, widely regarded as the most talented snooker player ever, has secured his status as the game's greatest by beating Judd Trump 18-13 to win a record-tying seventh world championship.

“That’s probably the greatest result I’ve ever had," O'Sullivan said on Monday after sharing a long, tearful embrace with Trump at the end of the final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The 46-year-old Englishman joined Stephen Hendry in holding the modern-day record, adding to his world titles from 2001, ’04, ’08, ’12, ’13 and '20. Hendry won all of his in the 1990s.

O'Sullivan also has won a record seven titles at each of the Masters and the UK Championship, the other two so-called “majors” in snooker.

A right-hander who is also comfortable playing left-handed, O'Sullivan has the most career ranking titles (39), is the only player to make more than 1,000 competitive centuries, and has made more maximum breaks of 147 in competitive play than anyone else.

Amazing achievement

Recommended

Reaching seven world titles has long been a target of O'Sullivan's, though, and establishing a 12-5 lead over Trump after two of the final's four possible sessions set him on the way.

Trump, the 2019 champion and also from England, recovered in the afternoon session and twice came within three frames of O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan held himself together to compile a match-clinching break of 85 before breaking down in tears in the arms of Trump.

“It's been a pleasure to share a table with him,” said Trump, who grew up idolising O'Sullivan. “It’s an amazing achievement and he’s the best player of all time.”

Hendry was in the commentary box at the Crucible and said it was a privilege to share the record with O'Sullivan.

“I’m actually surprised it’s taken him so long to get to No. 7,” Hendry said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister