The Asian Games due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely because of Covid-19.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement on Friday that the decision to postpone "was taken by all the stakeholders after carefully considering the pandemic situation and the size of the Games."

The Games were scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25 but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a large resurgence in infections in several parts of the country.

Hangzhou lies less than 200 kilometres (120 miles) from the country's biggest city Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the ruling Communist Party's zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

The new dates for the sporting contest "will be announced at a later date," the statement added.

'Sensible choice'

The World University Games, another major multi-sport event, have also been postponed, organizers said on Friday. They were scheduled for last year but were postponed until 2022.