Tiger Woods, who limped to a nine-over par 79 in the third round of the PGA Championship, has withdrawn from the event, the tournament announced.

“Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship," PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a statement.

"We admire Tiger’s valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries.”

The 15-time major winner hesitated to commit to playing Sunday's final round at Southern Hills after the third-worst major round of his career, saying his surgically repaired right leg was sore after walking the course.

The last time Woods withdrew from a tournament was in 2019 prior to the second round of the Northern Trust.