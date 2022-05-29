Sergio Perez has won a rain-delayed, crash-halted and ultimately nail-biting Monaco Grand Prix for Red Bull to make his dream come true as another has evaporated for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

"This is us! Come on, vamos," screamed Perez on Sunday as he crossed the finish line 1.1 seconds ahead of Sainz with Verstappen a further 0.3 behind.

"It's a dream come true," he said. "After your home race it's the most special race to win."

The Mexican's team mate Max Verstappen finished third to stretch his Formula One championship lead over Leclerc, who was fourth, to nine points after seven of 22 races.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was second, for the second year in succession.

Leclerc had started on pole position but Ferrari were outsmarted on strategy and he was leapfrogged by the Red Bull drivers in the pitstops.

The win was the third of Perez's career and second for Red Bull, and it ended with a thrilling chase on a treacherous street circuit where the difference between success and failure is measured in millimetres. The top four at the chequered flag were separated by a mere 2.9 seconds.

