POLITICS
4 MIN READ
UEFA apologises over Champions League final chaos
UEFA said it has commissioned an independent review to identify shortcomings and responsibilities of all entities — the clubs, federations, fans, security, stadium operator — involved in the organisation of the final.
UEFA apologises over Champions League final chaos
This grab taken from an AFP video shows the police intervening as fans climb the fence of the Stade de France before the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022. / AFP
June 4, 2022

After initially blaming fans, UEFA apologised to them for the “frightening and distressing” chaos at the Champions League final after Real Madrid joined Liverpool in demanding the organiser explain what went wrong at the Stade de France.

“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final" last Saturday, it said in a statement. “No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again.”

Fans, including children, were tear-gassed, assaulted and harassed while trying to get into the final. UEFA initially blamed the chaos and violence on fans arriving late, then blamed holders of fake tickets. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the tear gas was justified.

UEFA added on Friday it has commissioned an independent review to identify shortcomings and responsibilities of all entities — the clubs, federations, fans, security, stadium operator — involved in the organisation of the final.

“The review, led by Dr. Tiago Brandao Rodrigues from Portugal, aims at understanding what happened in the buildup to the final, and determining what lessons should be learned to ensure there is no repeat of the actions and events of that day,” UEFA said. It promised to publish the full report.

While Liverpool fans were mainly affected and the club has been gathering evidence and demanding action, Real Madrid also wanted answers from UEFA for the disorder that left its fans “abandoned and defenseless."

“We call for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenseless,” Madrid said in a statement on Friday. “Fans who in general terms showed exemplary conduct at all times.”

READ MORE:Dozens arrested amid Champions League final chaos

Recommended

'Unfortunate events'

Madrid, which won the final 1-0, said the occasion “quickly turned into a series of unfortunate events which have caused a sense of outrage around the world."

It mentioned images published by the media that showed supporters being “attacked, harassed, assaulted and robbed in violent fashion. These occurrences continued as they moved in their cars or busses, causing concern for their physical well-being. Certain fans even had to spend the night in hospital as a result of injuries."

“Football has transmitted an image to the world which is far away from the values and goals which it should pursue,” Madrid said. 

“Our fans and supporters deserve a response and those responsible to be held accountable in order for events like these to be eradicated from football and sport in general.”

READ MORE:Thousands converge in Spain to celebrate Real Madrid's Champions League win

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar