Novak Djokovic has repeated his hardline refusal to get a Covid-19 vaccination as he resigned himself to sitting out the season's last Grand Slam at the US Open.

With no sign of the US authorities relaxing their rule requiring all visitors to be vaccinated, the 35-year-old Djokovic admitted on Saturday that Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, will be his last Slam of 2022.

When asked if he had completely closed his mind to getting vaccinated, he was unequivocal.

"Yes," he said.

Djokovic was deported from Melbourne in January over his single-minded but controversial stance, forcing him to abandon an assault on a 10th Australian Open title.

"As of today I'm not allowed to enter the States under these circumstances. That is an extra motivation to do well here. Hopefully I can have a very good tournament," said Djokovic.

"I would love to go to States. But as of today, that's not possible. There is not much I can do any more."

He also said that it is up to the US government to make a decision whether or not they allow unvaccinated people to go into the country.

