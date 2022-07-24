Türkiye wants to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end, the country’s first lady has said, calling for peace and joint efforts to prevent future fighting around the world.

Ankara continues to “employ all diplomatic instruments at the highest level and strive to end this war,” Emine Erdogan said in a video message to the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen held in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Saturday.

The event – Ukraine and the World: The Future We (Re)build Together – was hosted by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.

“I believe rebuilding what the war has destroyed and joining hands as the whole world will be the strongest shield against future wars,” said Emine Erdogan.

She said the conflict in Ukraine has pushed the number of refugees worldwide above 100 million, emphasising that “while war affects everyone, women and children are disproportionately impacted.”

Supporting Ukrainian children