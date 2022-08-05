Traditional Turkish archery is spreading its roots: a Turkish cultural centre in South Africa recently announced that it would start giving lessons in the sport, recognised by UNESCO as part of humanity's Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2019.

"We sent two South African nationals to Türkiye in April this year to study archery and they have now returned. They will teach the sport at our institute," Abdulaziz Yigit, director of the Yunus Emre Institute in South Africa, told Anadolu Agency.

The classes are scheduled to start in September, Yigit said, adding that traditional Turkish archery -- practiced both on foot and horseback -- had been shaped into a sport over the centuries with its various principles, rules, rituals, and social practices.

On foot, it includes flight shooting, long-distance shooting, darp (pounding) shooting, puta shooting, and performance shooting.

Turkish cuisine classes

According to Yigit, the Yunus Emre Institute is also planning to open a Turkish cuisine school in South Africa's largest city of Johannesburg to cater to the ever-growing number of people seeking Turkish dishes in Africa's most advanced economy.

"During our Turkish Cuisine Week held in Johannesburg and Pretoria in May this year, people showed great interest in learning how Turkish cuisine is prepared," Yigit said.

The Turkish Embassy in the capital Pretoria offered free breakfasts and meals to South Africans to taste Turkish traditional dishes as part of Turkish Cuisine Week.

Türkiye has been promoting its cuisine in a series of events held across the country and all its missions abroad during Turkish Cuisine Week, held for the first time this year on May 21-27.

The events were organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"We hope once this school is open, it will train many Turkish chefs to cater to the ever-growing market of Turkish cuisine," Yigit said.