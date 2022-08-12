POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Part of "Barca Studios" sold for $100M
Barcelona attempt to establish themselves once again as a force in La Liga and the Champions League while facing an economic crisis caused by loss of revenue due to Covid and mismanagement.
Part of "Barca Studios" sold for $100M
The club's key asset is its massive fan base and its latest deal for the sale of NFTs. / AFP
August 12, 2022

Cash-strapped Spanish football club Barcelona have sold part of their media production unit "Barca Studios" for $102.5 million , the club has announced.

Barcelona described their new partner on Friday as someone with "a long history of producing content". The deal complemented one signed with Socios.com to expand their NFT operation, the club said.

Barcelona had to cut player wages and off-load their star Lionel Messi last year as the club face up to an economic crisis caused by loss of revenue due to Covid and mismanagement.

Barcelona's attempts to establish themselves once again as a force in La Liga and the Champions League have seen the heavily indebted Catalans sell off various shares in potential future earnings.

READ MORE:FIFA increases squad limit to 26 players for 2022 Qatar World Cup

Recommended

The club's key asset is its massive fan base and this latest deal for the sale of NFTs and derivatives makes for a quick fix.

Barcelona have spent around $157 million on transfer fees alone to strengthen their squad, with Robert Lewandowski the most notable new arrival.

Faced with severe limits on spending in order to comply with La Liga's financial controls, Barcelona knew they needed to raise money quickly to be able to invest in any signings and, crucially, to register any new players.

READ MORE: African football body launches new Super League to boost local clubs

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback