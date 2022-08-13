David Popovici broke the men's 100m freestyle world record to win gold at the European Championships in Rome.

The 17-year-old Romanian double world champion swam 46.86sec on Saturday to slice 0.05sec off the old mark set by Brazilian Cesar Cielo in the same pool at the 2009 World Championships in the era of buoyant body suits.

The fastest time in a textile suit had been 46.96 set by American Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel at the 2019 World Championships.

Hungary's Kristof Milak was second on Saturday with Italy's Alessandro Miressi third.

Popovici had eased into the final on Friday with a new European record of 46.98 seconds.

Only two other swimmers managed to dip under 48sec on Friday, Milak and Miressi in the other semi-final, but both were some way off Popovici.

In June, Popovici became the first man to complete the 100-200m freestyle double at the World Championships in nearly 50 years.

In a golden summmer, he also won three European junior titles in his home town of Bucharest.

Another 17-year-old world champion also added European gold on Saturday.