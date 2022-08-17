Thousands of people in Britain infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood transfusions will receive a compensation payment decades after the scandal, the UK government has announced.

Survivors welcomed the announcement on Wednesday, which came after years of campaigning, but said it should be expanded to include more people whose lives were blighted by the scandal.

The payment of $121,000 to each victim is an interim one after Brian Langstaff, the chairperson of a public inquiry into the long-running scandal, last month recommended making immediate payouts before waiting for an ongoing inquiry to conclude.

The former High Court judge said the "moral case for compensation is beyond doubt".

The government said on Wednesday that the tax-free payments, to survivors of the scandal and bereaved partners of the thousands estimated to have died from the contaminated blood, would be made by the end of October.

Thousands of people with haemophilia contracted hepatitis C and HIV after receiving blood transfusions, mainly from the United States, through the state National Health Service (NHS) in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Due to shortage of blood products in Britain, the NHS bought much of its stock from US suppliers whose donors, including prisoners and other groups at high risk of infection, had been paid for their blood.

'Tragic injustice'