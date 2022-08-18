A female rapper named Awich calls herself the "queen of Japanese hip-hop" and she has stories to tell.

One of them is a story of her own life, in which she moves to Atlanta, US, and gets married only to lose her husband to gun violence shortly after.

Now drawing crowds at festivals and Tokyo's famous venue, she wants to inspire fans to "embrace their stories - because that's what gave her "strength to face the world".

The 35-year-old, whose stage name stands for "Asian wish child", has been rapping since her school days and started out at underground clubs in Japan's southernmost region.

But 2022 has been something of a breakthrough year, from the release of her first major-label album "Queendom", to Vogue shoots and a performance at Tokyo's famed Budokan.

"I've been doing this for a long time, in and out of music, and there were times I felt like I just wanted to give up," she told AFP.

"I couldn't say I was the queen, or anything close to that, for a long time.

"So for me to have this chance and opportunity right now, and for people to be so connected to my music, my songs and words... it's just amazing," she said.

Her album's title track deals with moving to Atlanta aged 19, her husband' s death and bringing up their daughter in Japan.

"The whole song is just my life, compressed in a couple of minutes," she said. "So it's an emotional up-and-down, like a rollercoaster for me, every time I perform."

On stage, she's composed but brimming with joyful swagger, her sleek long ponytail swinging behind her as she brags about the "different energy" she brings to Japan's music scene.

And the rapper is no less bold when speaking out about what's important to her –– she has taken part in Black Lives Matter events, and hits back in her songs at the idea that Japanese women should be "kawaii", or cute.

Inspired by Tupac

Born Akiko Urasaki to a teacher father and chef mother, Awich grew up in a huge old house surrounded by a cemetery.

"I was a rebellious one. I couldn't sleep at night as a child," she said.

"Okinawa is a really spiritual place," and "every night when I'd try to go to sleep, I'd feel something in my room... so I just was writing all night long."

At 14, she came across a CD by legendary US rapper Tupac and became obsessed, studying his lyrics while turning her own diaries and poems into rhymes.

Five years later, she moved to Atlanta for college, partly because she "grew up around American culture" in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US military bases in Japan.