Scientists in Türkiye's Izmir city have developed a device that improves on existing technology to monitor the blood flow velocity in multiple vessels at the same time, scanning laser wavelengths rapidly.

"It is possible to imagine and measure the vessels in different sizes and velocity at the same time thanks to this technology," Serhat Tozburun, of the Izmir Biomedicine and Genome Center, told Anadolu Agency.

Having developed the device that allows for 3D optical imaging by rapidly scanning laser wavelengths, Tozburun and his team received a patent in July for the technology that improves existing methods that do not account for varying flow velocities in blood vessels of different thickness.