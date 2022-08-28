POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Cricket rivals India, Pakistan set for high-voltage Dubai contest
Both sides are beginning their campaign for Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament at a venue where India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing to Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup.
Cricket rivals India, Pakistan set for high-voltage Dubai contest
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays down the rivalry between the two teams after a journalist compares the heat of Dubai to the clash between the South Asian giants. / Reuters Archive
August 28, 2022

Fierce rivals India and Pakistan are preparing to clash in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament in Dubai for only the 10th time in cricket's shortest format.

Sunday's high-voltage game comes amid political tensions and territorial disputes between both nuclear-armed countries, especially over Kashmir. 

The cricket giants only face each other in international tournaments, with the two teams beginning their campaign at a venue where India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing to Babar Azam's Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup.

On Saturday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said India have learnt from their previous loss to Pakistan but playing their arch-rivals in the hotly-anticipated Asia Cup match will be a challenge.

"The mood in the camp is buzzing. It's a fresh tournament, a new start. Not to think about what has happened in the past and that's how the team moves forward," Rohit told reporters.

Dubai has witnessed lot of warmth between the players of both the teams and on Friday Rohit went out of his way to meet a group of cheering Pakistan fans at the practice venue.

Azam and Indian superstar Virat Kohli also exchanged pleasantries, a sight not very common between players of the two nations, which have fought three wars, including two over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Azam played down the rivalry between the two teams after a journalist compared the heat of Dubai to the upcoming clash between the South Asian giants.

"No heat at all," Azam said with a smile. "It's normal and we have to adjust to everything as a professional."

Recommended

Azam remains the star performer with the bat for Pakistan and remains key to the team's success in the absence of pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was forced out due to a knee injury.

Kohli 'faked intensity' during mental crisis

Meanwhile, Kohli said on Saturday that his mental health suffered during an extended slump in form and that he had attempted to "fake intensity" to put up a brave front.

The 33-year-old Kohli will return to action after taking a month-long break.

"For the first time in 10 years I have not touched a bat since a month," Kohli told Asia Cup broadcasters Star Sports.

"I came to the realisation that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit, recently. 'No, I can do it competitively' and convincing yourself that you have intensity but your body is telling you to stop."

READ MORE:Australia open to hosting cricket series with arch-rivals Pakistan, India

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall