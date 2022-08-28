Fierce rivals India and Pakistan are preparing to clash in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament in Dubai for only the 10th time in cricket's shortest format.

Sunday's high-voltage game comes amid political tensions and territorial disputes between both nuclear-armed countries, especially over Kashmir.

The cricket giants only face each other in international tournaments, with the two teams beginning their campaign at a venue where India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing to Babar Azam's Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup.

On Saturday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said India have learnt from their previous loss to Pakistan but playing their arch-rivals in the hotly-anticipated Asia Cup match will be a challenge.

"The mood in the camp is buzzing. It's a fresh tournament, a new start. Not to think about what has happened in the past and that's how the team moves forward," Rohit told reporters.

Dubai has witnessed lot of warmth between the players of both the teams and on Friday Rohit went out of his way to meet a group of cheering Pakistan fans at the practice venue.

Azam and Indian superstar Virat Kohli also exchanged pleasantries, a sight not very common between players of the two nations, which have fought three wars, including two over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Azam played down the rivalry between the two teams after a journalist compared the heat of Dubai to the upcoming clash between the South Asian giants.

"No heat at all," Azam said with a smile. "It's normal and we have to adjust to everything as a professional."