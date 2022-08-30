Serena Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet.

In her first match at what is expected to be the last US Open — and last tournament — of her remarkable playing career, Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.

Early, Williams was not at her best.

There were double-faults. Other missed strokes, missed opportunities. She went up 2-0, but then quickly trailed 3-2.

Then, suddenly, Williams looked a lot more like a GOAT – someone with six championships at Flushing Meadows and 23 Grand Slam titles in all.

She rolled through the end of that opening set, capping it with a service winner she reacted to with clenched fists and her trademark cry of “Come on!”

The more than 23,000 in attendance rose for a raucous standing ovation. There would be more, as Williams carried that terrific level into the second set against Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montenegro.

Williams will continue to play now, facing No 2 seed Anett Kontveit of Estonia on Wednesday.

Serena, the supernova

When Williams walked onto Arthur Ashe Stadium with her diamond-encrusted dress glittering under the New York sky, over 23,000 people screamed their approval.

Williams's outfit caught the eye, a six-layer skirt — one tier for every US Open title she has won — and a diamond-encrusted bodice.

"It is a dress made for a supernova's farewell," said The New York Times.