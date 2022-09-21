Australian wildlife investigators have been trying to piece together why more than a dozen young male sperm whales died in a mass stranding on a remote beach in the state of Tasmania.

The 14 whales were discovered beached on King Island earlier this week, off Tasmania's north coast.

Biologists and a veterinarian from the state's conservation agency have travelled to the small island to investigate, with an aerial survey finding no other stranded whales.

The young whales' deaths may be a case of "misadventure", wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon from the state government conservation agency told the local Mercury newspaper.

"The most common reason for stranding events is misadventure, they might have been foraging close to shore, there might have been food and possibly they were caught on a low tide," Carlyon said on Wednesday.

"That's the theory at the moment."