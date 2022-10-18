A global five-year plan to eradicate polio received pledges of some $2.6 billion, but nearly double the amount is needed to complete the task, the World Health Organization has said.

While welcoming the generous pledges on Tuesday, the United Nations' health agency stressed there was still some way to go to eliminate the crippling and potentially fatal viral disease by 2026.

It pointed to an upsurge in cases detected this year, including in countries long considered to be free of the highly contagious and often paralysing virus, which mainly affects children under the age of five.

"The new detections of polio this year in previously polio-free countries are a stark reminder that if we do not deliver our goal of ending polio everywhere, it may resurge globally," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"We must remember the significant challenges we have overcome to get this far against polio, stay the course and finish the job once and for all."

