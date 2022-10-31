Mevlude Genc has died in Germany's Solingen. She worked for reconciliation between Turks and Germans, even appearing alongside former chancellor Angela Merkel, after five members of her family died in a racist attack in 1993 when neo-Nazis set fire to her family house.

The German authorities said on Sunday that Genc died at 79, providing no further details.

Genc and her husband Durmus, who had immigrated from Türkiye to Germany decades ago, lost two daughters, two granddaughters and a niece when Nazi extremists set fire to their home in the western city of Solingen in 1993.

Four Germans were later convicted of murder and attempted murder. They were sentenced to between 10 and 15 years in prison for the arson in which 17 people were also seriously injured.

The attack and others that occurred around the same period stoked international concerns about resurgent neo-Nazi sentiment following German unification in 1990. Many of the victims were Turkish immigrants who came to Germany as “guest workers” after World War II as the country was suffering from an extreme labour shortage.

Despite her devastating loss, Genc appealed to Turks and Germans alike to overcome hatred and reach out to each other.

“The death of my family should open us up to be friends,” she said during a memorial ceremony shortly after the attack. “Let’s live together hand in hand.”

State governor Hendrick Wuest said Genc “embodied like few others the belief in the goodness of human beings.”

“Her legacy will live on,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with her family.”

Wise woman

Mevlude Genc lost five members of her family in the neo-Nazi attack in 1993: Saime Genc, 5; Hatice Genc, 18; Hulya Genc, 9; Gulistan Ozturk, 12; and Gursun Ince, 28.

While Mevlude Genc said that she could "never get over her sorrow until the day I die" she also was praised for spreading messages of love and understanding and was hailed as a 'Wise Woman'.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday in Solingen after which her body will be transferred to Türkiye for burial, in her hometown of Amasya.