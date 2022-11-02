In an attempt to wean the country from its dependence on the European gas market, Russia has increased gas exports to China, using the Siberia pipeline.

The pipeline, also known as the Eastern Route, delivers energy "via the mega gas pipeline regularly" and it exceeds daily "contractual obligations”.

The pipeline became functional in 2019, spanning 3,000 kilometres, and has the capacity of carrying 61 billion cubic metres of gas per year, with 38 billion cubic metres slated for export.

The two countries are working toward developing another gas route through Mongolia called Soyuz Vostok.

Expanding its energy market in China has been one of its top priorities for Russia. As Beijing is in the process of phasing down coal usage, the Kremlin seems eager to “exploit the opportunity” in light of their growing alliance.

Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, said on Tuesday that it supplied 42.6 percent less gas to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a segment that includes most of the European Union.