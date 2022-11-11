Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest has broken the monthly record for October, with the destruction of 904 square kilometres, according to official figures.

The grim news on Friday comes less than two months before far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's four-year term ends.

The former army captain is a climate crisis skeptic and has been heavily criticised over policies seen as encouraging deforestation.

The DETER satellite observation system detected a three percent increase in the deforested area of the world's largest tropical rainforest compared to October 2021, making it a record for that month, according to the INPE space research institute.

The newly deforested section stretches an area just over half the size of Sao Paulo.

With two months still to go, 2022 is already the worst year for Amazon deforestation since DETER began monitoring it in 2015.

However, far higher figures for deforestation were recorded in the early 2000s.

So far this year almost 9,500 square kilometres have been destroyed, compared to the total 9,200 square kilometres deforested in 2021.

