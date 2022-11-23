Saudi Arabia has declared Wednesday a national holiday, as the Kingdom celebrates its seismic 2-1 World Cup win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

The public holiday will be for all state employees “and the private sector, and male and female students in all educational stages”, the government announced.

Ahead of the match, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmantold the national team: “All I want to tell you is stay relaxed, play your game and do your thing.”

Few believed that this was just another game, this was a nation-building moment, a chance to turn a tide.

Universities were given the afternoon off for students to watch the game. City streets were almost abandoned. Women joined men in many cafes and restaurants to experience one of the most unlikely victories in World Cup history.

There was disbelief and sadness in Argentina as the final whistle went nearly 14,000 kilometres away in Qatar.

The Argentinian football magazine Olé lamented what it called “a world-wide whammy”.

Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world on Tuesday after the win.

From Syria and Jordan to Gaza and Qatar - host of this year’s World Cup - fans basked in Saudi Arabia's achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

Immediately after their team’s come-from-behind victory, Saudi fans who witnessed the match in person flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving their country’s green and white flags while chanting and singing - and even hugging distraught Argentina fans.

“I'm speechless," Saudi Arabia fan Sultan Alharthi said. "I can't even explain how much happy I am, because I didn’t expect we will win."