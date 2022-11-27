The US Soccer Federation (USSF) has briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match.

On Saturday, the Twitter account of the US men's team displayed a banner with the squad's matches in the group stage, with the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colours.

The same could be seen in a post on its Facebook and Instagram accounts laying out the point totals so far in its group. But the USSF displayed the official Iranian flag in a graphic showing Group B standings on its website.

As comments raged online, Iran's government reacted by accusing the United States of removing the name of God from their national flag.

Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Safiollah Fagahanpour, an adviser to the Iranian Football Federation, saying that the “measures taken regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran flag are against the law" of FIFA competitions.

"They must be held responsible,” Fagahanpour said. “Obviously they want to affect Iran’s performance against the US by doing this.”

The decision by the US Soccer Federation adds yet another political firestorm to the Middle East's first World Cup, one which organisers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies.

It also comes as the US faces Iran in a decisive World Cup match on Tuesday, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the two countries and the nationwide protests now challenging Iranian government.