Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar.

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes starred for Portugal, which they won 2-0, scoring with a shot early in the second half before converting an injury-time penalty.

Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration after the first goal but FIFA decided he had not touched the ball, denying him a ninth World Cup goal, which would have put him level with Portuguese great Eusebio.

"It was a well-deserved victory," Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. "The first part is over, we are in a hurry. Now I will continue to work to improve what needs to improve."

Portugal topped Group H with six points after two matches, three ahead of Ghana, who edged a five-goal thriller against Son Heung-min's South Korea.

Man-of-the-match Mohammed Kudus, 22, one of the hottest properties in world football, caught the eye with two goals including the winner midway through the second half.

Casemiro strike