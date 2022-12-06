Morocco have dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout with Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick, after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

Hakimi calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain's goal to seal Morocco's 3-0 win in the shootout on Tuesday evening.

Hakimi, who was born in Spain and who trained under the Real Madrid youth system, had picked to play with Morocco in the World Cup saying, he wanted to be with his parents' country of birth.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.

The match went into extra time on Tuesday after the two sides locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Morocco created the best of only a few chances in the first half, including a close-range header by defender Nayef Aguerd that flew over while Marco Asensio hit the side-netting for Spain who dominated possession but failed to show real threat.

Opportunities in the second period were also limited.

