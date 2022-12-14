France's domestic intelligence agency has warned of possible riots after the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco in Qatar.

In a memo obtained by radio station Europe 1 and published on Wednesday, the Direction Generale de la Securite Interieure (DGSI) also said that the presence of ultra-rightists on the streets could add to the chaos.

On social media, several neo-Nazi accounts reportedly spoke of a "civil confrontation between the two nations."

According to Europe 1, in Strasbourg, several dozen members of the "Strasbourg Offender," a hooligan group made up of neo-Nazis, Identitarians and ultra-nationalists were said to be planning to take to the streets of the city centre after the match to "patrol" and "restore order."

The radio station quotes an unnamed source from the security authorities as saying, "It's not possible (to expect) that there won't be any incidents."

Europe 1 also quoted the DGSI as saying: "The unprecedented path (Morocco) is triggering unprecedented enthusiasm."

