Brazilian football icon Pele, a three-time World Cup winner who is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, has died at the age of 82 — triggering a wave of tributes from the sports world and beyond.

Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, announced the football star's passing on Thursday in an Instagram post, and it was confirmed by the Brazilian publication, Globo and the hospital later.

"Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace," daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

Brazil declared three days of mourning.

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, he had been hospitalised at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment and tend to a respiratory infection.

According to his doctors, Pele's cancer had advanced in recent weeks and he required care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction.

The hospital said in a statement his death was caused by "multiple organ failure."

Pele had received regular medical treatment since a tumour was removed from his colon in September last year.

Following Argentina's World Cup win on December 20, Pele posted a picture on social media of their team lifting the trophy and hailed performances from squad leader Lionel Messi, France's rising star Kylian Mbappe, and surprise semi-finalists Morocco.

The superlatives about Pele over the years came from the likes of Nelson Mandela and Andy Warhol, who described him as the greatest and most complete player in the history of the sport.

'Samba football'

Born October 23, 1940, in the southeastern city of Tres Coracoes, Edson Arantes do Nascimento — Pele's real name — grew up selling peanuts on the street to help his impoverished family get by.

His parents named him for American inventor Thomas Edison.

But he was soon given the nickname Pele, for his mispronunciation of Bile, the name of a goalkeeper at Vasco de Sao Lourenco, where his footballer father once played.

Pele dazzled from the age of 15, when he started playing professionally with Santos. He led the club to a flurry of titles, including back-to-back Intercontinental Cups in 1962-1963.

He epitomised the sublime style of play called "samba football" in Brazil.