World number one Iga Swiatek has crashed out of the Australian Open with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Rod Laver Arena.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals of the season's opening Grand Slam for the first time with an impressive display against the misfiring Pole.

"It was a really tough match and I really respect Iga because of the strike she has and the Grand Slams," said Rybakina after Sunday's match.

"She's a young player and she plays really well. Today I think was serving also good, just struggling on one side. Then in the important moments I played really well and it made a difference."

Rybakina, seeded 22nd, will face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals.

A rough start