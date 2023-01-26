Aryna Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final after overpowering unseeded Magda Linette 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 in a semi-final played in chilly conditions on Rod Laver Arena.

After Thursday's win, fifth seed Sabalenka's maiden Grand Slam final appearance will be against the Wimbledon champion, who earlier beat Victoria Azarenka in straight sets.

"I'm super happy, super happy that I was able to get this win," said the Belarusian, who had been hoping to play her compatriot Azarenka in Saturday's showpiece.

"Magda's an unbelievable player. She played really great tennis," added the 24-year-old.

Sabalenka came into the match as many observers' favourite for the Melbourne crown but she had never won a Grand Slam semi-final in three previous attempts.

She had led world number one Iga Swiatek 4-2 in the third set of their US Open semi-final in September before a spectacular meltdown where she lost 16 of the last 20 points.

That sort of mental baggage in tennis is always lurking, especially for someone as emotional as Sabalenka, who has admitted to being stymied by nerves in the past.

But the world number five has been in the form of her life since arriving in Australia.

She won the Adelaide International warm-up tournament and has now extended her unbeaten streak to 10 matches, not losing a single set in any of them.

A more assured persona on court