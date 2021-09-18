Saturday, September 18, 2021

Singapore reports 1,009 new cases, highest since April last year

Singapore's Health Ministry has reported 1,009 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since April last year.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some Covid-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80 percent of its population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Turkey reports 26,161 new cases

Turkey has reported 26,161 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 221 more people lost their fight against the disease in the last 24 hours, according to official figures.

As many as 335,244 tests for the virus were done over the past day.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter: "Case numbers should be compared with the average one week ago, not the day before."

He urged everyone to follow the measures to curb the virus' spread and get vaccinated.

UK records 164 deaths, 30,144 new cases

Britain has recorded 164 daily Covid-19 deaths and 30,144 new cases, official data showed.

The new data meant deaths in the last seven days were up 2 percent on the week before, while cases continued to fall, down 20.4 percent on the week before.

Italy reports 51 coronavirus deaths, 4,578 new cases

Italy has reported 51 coronavirus-related deaths against 66 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose marginally to 4,578 from 4,552.

Italy has registered 130,284 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.63 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,958 on Saturday, down from 3,989 a day earlier.

Schools get the brunt of latest Covid-19 wave in South Carolina

In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for Covid-19 hospitalisations and new cases have approached peak levels of last winter. Classes, schools and entire districts have gone virtual, leaving parents frustrated and teachers quitting weeks into the school year.

Since ending South Carolina’s state of emergency on June 7, Republican Governor Henry McMaster has maintained that parents alone should decide if children wear masks in schools, even as the state's new cases soared from 150 a day on average to more than 5,000.

“We spiked the football too early. Instead of continuing to listen to medical professionals and interpreting the data, he has been guided by Republican Governors Association talking points,” Democratic state Senator Marlon Kimpson of Charleston said of McMaster.

The Republican-dominated Legislature added the provision that effectively stopped most school mask mandates despite guidance from their own state health and education officials, who have said the statewide mask ban in schools took away one of their best tools to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Abu Dhabi cancels Covid-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

Abu Dhabi will cancel Covid-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travellers from the UAE starting on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM said.

The UAE's capital had restricted entry into the emirate to those with a negative PCR test. Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi removed the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations.

Police use pepper spray at protest in Australia

Police have used pepper spray to subdue protesters at an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.

About 1,000 demonstrators gathered in the suburb of Richmond after the location of the protest was changed at the last minute to evade authorities.

There were minor scuffles as well as a violent confrontation involving a handful of protesters. Several protesters were arrested.

Most of the demonstrators defied regulations by failing to wear masks.

Some 2,000 police officers were deployed at road checkpoints and barricades, and on roving patrols, to try to stop the rally going ahead in breach of public health orders.

Melbourne’s 6th lockdown began on August 5.

Russia records almost 800 more deaths

Russia has reported 799 more fatalities and 20,329 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to the country's official data.

Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine

Vietnam has approved Cuba's Abdala vaccine for use against the new coronavirus, the government said on Saturday, as the Southeast Asian country is battling its worst outbreak.