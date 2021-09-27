Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka looks set to return to tennis shortly after getting "that itch" to play again.

Osaka said at the US Open earlier this month that she would take a break from the game to concentrate on her mental health following a third round defeat by Leylah Fernandez.

Osaka loves tennis, looking to get back court

The former world number one, who pulled out of next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, has struggled for form since she withdrew from the French Open in May following a row with tournament officials over required media appearances, which she said had a negative impact on her.

But the 23-year-old Japanese player said on HBO's 'The Shop' that she still loved the sport and was already looking to get back to the court.

"I know I'm going to play again, probably soon because I kind of have that itch again," she said.