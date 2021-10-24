Fabio Quartararo has won his first MotoGP world title after his closest rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Yamaha rider Quartararo, 22, leads Bagnaia by 65 points meaning he can no longer be caught by his Ducati rival and guarantees a first riders' title for his team since 2015.

"I still can't believe it," a tearful Quartararo told Sky Sports Italia.

"It feels good to also have my family with me, we will enjoy a lot tonight and until the end of the season."

Quartararo's win comes in his third season in MotoGP, the first with Yamaha's factory team after two years with the SRT satellite outfit.

Of the 16 MotoGPs he has contested this season, he has claimed 10 podiums, including five victories.