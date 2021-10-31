Sunday, October 31, 2021

Russia hits new high in daily coronavirus cases

Russia has recorded a new daily high number of coronavirus cases as much of the country's businesses remain closed in an effort to counter a weeks long surge in infections.

The national coronavirus task force reported 40,993 new infections over the previous day, up more than 700 on the previous record of a day earlier. Russia has tallied new record of infections or deaths almost daily during October.

The death toll reported was 1,158, just slightly down from Friday's record 1,163. That brought Russia’s official Covid-19 death count to 238,538, by far the largest in Europe.

More than 8.51 million infections have been recorded in the country of 146 million during the pandemic.

Authorities have blamed soaring infections and deaths on Russia’s lagging pace of vaccinations. About 51 million Russians, just over a third of the country’s people, were fully vaccinated.

US gives 1.5 million more vaccine doses to Taiwan

The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior US administration official said.

With the new batch of Moderna Inc doses, the total number of shots donated by Washington to the self-ruled island increased to 4 million.

"Our vaccines do not come with strings attached" and were not donated to "secure favours or extract concessions," the Biden administration official said, in an apparent reference to criticism that Beijing is trying to strengthen its geopolitical clout through so-called vaccine diplomacy.

UK cases down 13.5% over past week

UK has reported 38,009 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed, meaning cases reported between October 25 and October 31 were down by 13.5% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 74 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, meaning the seven-day total was up by almost 16% from the previous week.

Changes in the number of deaths typically lag those for cases.

China stamping on virus outbreaks across country

China is working all-out to contain fresh coronavirus outbreaks across the country.

Strict measures are being imposed on tourists and travellers, including relocations and two weeks of quarantine.

Other measures include mass testing in an effort to cut the transmission chain.

Yanshan, a county in China's Jiangxi Province, organised overnight mass testing after reporting one case. It aimed to test all its 386,000 residents within two days.