Pakistan to host first cricket tour after New Zealand and England snubs
The country will host the West Indies’ first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when it played three T20s.
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja expressed hope that the government will allow maximum crowds at the National Stadium despite the pandemic. / AFP Archive
November 4, 2021

Karachi will stage limited-overs series between Pakistan and the West Indies next month.

A three-match Twenty20 series will be played on December 13, 14 and 16 and followed by three one-day internationals on December 18, 20 and 22, the two countries' cricket boards said on Thursday.

It will be the West Indies' first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when it played three T20s. 

The ODIs will be part of Pakistan’s fourth series in the World Cup Super League, which will see the top seven sides and the event host India qualify directly for the Cricket World Cup in 2023.

Just before the ongoing T20 World Cup, New Zealand abandoned its limited-overs tour of Pakistan due to unexplained security concerns, while England also pulled out citing player welfare concerns.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja said on Thursday he hoped the government will allow maximum crowds at the National Stadium despite the pandemic, and the tour will pave the way for Australia's tour to Pakistan early next year.

The West Indies' women's side are also currently in Karachi for a three-match ODI series.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
