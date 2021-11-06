US pharma giants Merck and Pfizer have announced encouraging results for oral drugs in what could open up a new chapter in the fight against the pandemic.

They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.

This form of treatment has been sought since the start of the global health crisis.

After months of research, Merck and Pfizer say they have reached that elusive goal.

Early October, Merck said it was seeking authorisation in the United States for its pill molnupiravir, and Pfizer followed suit on Friday with paxlovid.

They are both anti-virals that act by reducing the virus's ability to replicate, slowing down the disease.

Both companies say clinical trials showed a strong reduction in the risk of hospitalisation.

Those who took molnupiravir saw that risk diminish by 50 percent and those who took paxlovid by nearly 90 percent, although direct comparisons of these efficacy rates should be avoided because of the different study protocols.

Why is this a big deal?

If the efficacy of these drugs is confirmed, it will be a major step forward in the fight against Covid-19.

They would add to vaccines to bolster the world's therapeutic arsenal against the virus.

A pill can be quickly prescribed to a patient who will then take it easy at home compared to the drugs which are injected and therefore more difficult to administer.

"The success of these antivirals potentially marks a new era in our ability to prevent the severe consequences of SARS-CoV2 infection," British virologist Stephen Griffin told the Science Media Center.

How much will it cost?

Merck's molnupiravir has already been approved in the United Kingdom where health authorities on Thursday gave their green light to its use in patients at risk of developing a serious form of the illness, such as the elderly, obese people, or those suffering from diabetes.

US and EU health authorities are also urgently reviewing the drug.

The European Medicines Agency promised on Thursday to "accelerate" proceedings, without giving a firm date.

Several countries have already ordered stocks of molnupiravir, such as the United States, with 1.7 million courses of the drug.

The US order gives an idea of the steep price of the drug.